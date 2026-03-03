US military banned from using Anthropic's AI tech
President Donald Trump has ordered a federal ban on all AI technology from Anthropic, announced on February 27, 2026.
The move follows Pentagon concerns that Anthropic's Claude models could pose national security risks, especially since the company refused to loosen rules around autonomous weapons and surveillance.
In response, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled Anthropic a supply-chain risk, triggering a six-month phase-out for military contracts.
Anthropic plans to challenge this in court.
Pentagon's move triggers a chain reaction
This crackdown has sparked a domino effect—other agencies like the Treasury are dropping Anthropic too, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) urged employees to use other AI platforms such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
OpenAI is already landing a new Pentagon deal with additional safeguards.
The outcome could reshape which AI companies get to work with the US government—and what standards they'll have to meet going forward.