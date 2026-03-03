US military banned from using Anthropic's AI tech

Pentagon's move triggers a chain reaction

This crackdown has sparked a domino effect—other agencies like the Treasury are dropping Anthropic too, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) urged employees to use other AI platforms such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

OpenAI is already landing a new Pentagon deal with additional safeguards.

The outcome could reshape which AI companies get to work with the US government—and what standards they'll have to meet going forward.