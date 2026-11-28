US denies Air Force cloud hack, says systems remain secure
What's the story
The US military has dismissed reports of a possible breach in its computer security. The denial comes after media speculation that the Air Force's Cloud One platform may have been hacked. A Pentagon official told AFP late Friday that "The Department of War's systems are safe, secure, and managed 24-7 by the best experts and teams in the world." The official added they will continue to maintain all mission-critical operations and applications.
Security policy
Pentagon tight-lipped about network status
The Pentagon has been tight-lipped about the status of its networks, citing operational security.
A Defense Department official said earlier Friday, "As a matter of policy and operations security, the Department of War does not comment on the status of our networks."
This statement comes amid reports from NBC News and Reuters that the Cloud One platform may have been compromised.
Potential breach impact
Cloud One platform breach warned of 'sensitive military information' exposure
NBC News cited an unnamed US official as saying that the Cloud One platform had been breached. The official warned that the attack "could have exposed sensitive military information."
Federal News Network, which covers US federal agencies, also confirmed this breach citing a "person familiar with the incident."
The hack was discovered earlier this year while doing maintenance on the system.
Cyber threats
Recent cyber attacks on US infrastructure
The reported attack on the Air Force's Cloud One platform is the latest in a string of major outages affecting both US government and private-sector digital infrastructure.
In recent weeks, the CIA and FBI have also reportedly been hacked.
Contractors for major American financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard have also been targeted by cyber attacks.
Global impact
European Commission and AFP cyber attacks
The threat of cyber attacks isn't limited to the US. The European Commission recently revealed that it was hit by an AI-assisted cyber attack in October.
AFP also suffered a cyber attack on Thursday, forcing a major client-facing system to go offline.
These incidents highlight the growing global threat of cyber attacks on digital infrastructure.