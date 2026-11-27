US Air Force's flagship cloud platform has been hacked
What's the story
The US Air Force's primary cloud computing platform, Cloud One, has been breached by hackers, as per Reuters. The intrusion was detected within the last month during system upgrades. The breach could compromise a wide range of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. However, the identity of the hackers and extent of data theft remain unknown at this time.
Platform significance
What is Cloud One?
Launched in 2017, Cloud One was designed as a comprehensive solution for the Air Force's IT requirements.
The platform integrates resources from four major tech companies, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Alphabet, to support a range of applications.
These include systems managing personnel data as well as logistics and maintenance operations.
Among these is the Cloud-Based Command and Control system that integrates air defense radar with other data feeds across North America.
Operational disruption
The breach has severely impacted operations
The hack has caused widespread disruption across the Cloud One platform.
Efforts to migrate back-office applications to this platform have been halted, and updates to existing applications were blocked.
This left Air Force personnel unable to implement fixes for newly discovered serious software vulnerabilities in the tech industry.
Some users even had their administrator rights revoked due to this breach.
Cyber investigation
Cyber Command has been called in to investigate the breach
The US military's cyber force, Cyber Command, has been called in to investigate the damage caused by this breach.
The hackers are said to have exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the control plane of Cloud One.
This could theoretically permit them to check the operational status of military aircraft or movement of spare parts, though it remains unclear if they did so in this case.
Ongoing concerns
US government already dealing with multiple cyberattacks
The news of the breach comes as the US government is already dealing with at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents.
These include two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, an attack affecting at least two spy agencies, and one on the Treasury Department.