US military vs Anthropic: Claude AI's future hangs in balance
Technology
The US military wants full access to Anthropic's AI, Claude, but Anthropic is pushing back because it doesn't want its tech used for surveillance or autonomous weapons.
This led to a tense meeting on February 24, 2026, where both sides tried to find common ground.
Deadline looms for Anthropic as defense secretary weighs options
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given Anthropic until February 27 to agree—or risk losing their contract.
The standoff isn't just about business; it's sparked debates about using AI in warfare and whether tech companies should draw ethical lines.
While other big names like OpenAI have said yes to military deals, Anthropic is holding firm on stricter rules for AI use.