US Navy weighs Silent Anvil glide torpedo versus upgrade kits

These lightweight torpedoes are designed to work with both crewed planes like the P-8 Poseidon and drones such as the MQ-4C Triton.

They're compact, about 122kg and 70-inch long, so they fit standard bomb racks.

The cool part? They can be launched from super low (10 feet) up to 60,000 feet high, at speeds up to Mach 0.85.

The Navy's also inviting industry partners to help figure out how far these torpedoes can go, aiming for more flexibility against underwater threats.