US Navy weighs Silent Anvil glide torpedo versus upgrade kits
The US Navy is exploring the Silent Anvil Air-Launched Torpedo program, which is all about building smarter torpedoes that can glide through the air before diving into water.
This tech could allow aircraft and drones to attack submarines from greater stand-off distances, and the Navy's deciding whether to design a brand-new glide torpedo or upgrade existing ones with special kits.
Torpedo launchable from 10ft to 60,000ft
These lightweight torpedoes are designed to work with both crewed planes like the P-8 Poseidon and drones such as the MQ-4C Triton.
They're compact, about 122kg and 70-inch long, so they fit standard bomb racks.
The cool part? They can be launched from super low (10 feet) up to 60,000 feet high, at speeds up to Mach 0.85.
The Navy's also inviting industry partners to help figure out how far these torpedoes can go, aiming for more flexibility against underwater threats.