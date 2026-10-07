US orders Anthropic to cut foreign access citing national security

In a move that surprised many, the US government ordered Anthropic to turn off its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees, citing national security worries.

Anthropic acted fast, with Commerce giving it about 90 minutes to take them down, but pushed back, saying similar issues exist in other models like OpenAI's GPT-5.5.

The company is now talking directly with the White House, hoping to find a fix that keeps both security and innovation in mind.