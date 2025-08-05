US plans to track AI chips to counter China
The US is working on new ways to track advanced AI chips—think NVIDIA and similar brands—to stop smuggling and keep its tech edge over China.
Michael Kratsios, who helped shape the US AI plan unveiled last month, shared that they're looking at adding tracking features directly into the chips, either through software or physical tweaks.
NVIDIA's talks with China
This move follows recent talks between NVIDIA and Beijing, where China pushed back against the idea of tracking tech in NVIDIA's H20 chips.
The US hasn't had direct negotiations with NVIDIA or AMD about these changes yet.
Meanwhile, at a big APEC meeting in South Korea, Kratsios encouraged other countries to use more US tech and announced plans to help allies buy American AI products—even as China calls these restrictions a threat to its own industry.