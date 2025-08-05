US plans to track AI chips to counter China

NVIDIA's talks with China

This move follows recent talks between NVIDIA and Beijing, where China pushed back against the idea of tracking tech in NVIDIA's H20 chips.

The US hasn't had direct negotiations with NVIDIA or AMD about these changes yet.

Meanwhile, at a big APEC meeting in South Korea, Kratsios encouraged other countries to use more US tech and announced plans to help allies buy American AI products—even as China calls these restrictions a threat to its own industry.