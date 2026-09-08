US police warn Meta Ray-Ban glasses record inside police stations
US police are raising red flags about Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, worried they're being used for sneaky recordings inside police stations.
A recent NYPD memo told officers to check eyewear in inmate cells after videos surfaced online.
The memo warned that covert recording inside a facility could expose proprietary information about cell layouts, camera placements, or officer patrol/site protection routines.
FBI links Ray-Ban to 2025 attack
The FBI says these smart glasses were used for scouting before a 2025 terror attack in New Orleans.
Now, agencies like ICE have banned them at work to avoid leaks of private information, even though Meta insists there's a blinking light when recording.
Across the country, police would need to address public fears about using advanced tech in policing.