US readies China tech curbs as Microsoft offers cheaper AI
The US is gearing up to roll out new tech restrictions on China, which could seriously shake up the global tech scene.
At the same time, Microsoft has launched more affordable AI models, potentially changing who leads in the AI race.
These moves highlight just how central artificial intelligence has become in world economics and hint at rising tensions between the US and China.
China seeks US chip controls workarounds
China isn't sitting still; it's already looking for ways around existing US chip controls.
This back-and-forth shows how countries are hustling for an edge in tech, especially with AI now influencing investment decisions moving forward.
The choices these two giants make will likely influence investment decisions moving forward.