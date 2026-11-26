US restricts advanced AI chips, OpenAI and Anthropic block distillation
The US just rolled out new rules that make it harder for Chinese companies to get advanced American AI chips, especially for use in overseas data centers.
On top of that, big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are now blocking ways to copy or "distill" their models, making it even tougher for China's AI industry to keep up.
Z.AI delays, Moonshot AI seeks alternatives
Z.AI has had to push back its next-generation model launch from this year, with a release now potentially pushed into the first quarter of 2027 or later because of these restrictions, while Moonshot AI is facing much longer waits between major releases.
Moonshot AI is now hunting for alternatives, like looking at European computing power or planning to approach Chinese chipmakers about using their processors for training to stay in the global game.