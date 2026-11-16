US restricts remote access to AI chips and servers abroad
The US just rolled out new rules to keep tighter control over who can access powerful AI chips and servers, even if they're sitting in data centers outside the country.
It's all about stopping workarounds that let restricted tech slip through via cloud computing, bringing remote access rules in line with how physical shipments are already handled.
Chinese firms seek NVIDIA resources abroad
With these fresh restrictions, Chinese AI companies are now searching for NVIDIA-powered computing resources beyond their borders.
A major Chinese cloud provider had discussed internally whether to lock in overseas NVIDIA chip capacity, while smaller firms are reaching out to Southeast Asian data centers because they're worried about even stricter US export limits coming soon.
The move also comes as U.S.-China tech tensions heat up ahead of a meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping.