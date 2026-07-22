US Space Force orders 36 missile-tracking satellites for $1.75 billion
The US Space Force just signed a $1.75 billion deal to get 36 more satellites that can spot and track missiles from space.
Announced July 14, 2026, this move is part of the Golden Dome program and aims to boost America's ability to detect threats in real time.
Two companies, L3Harris Technologies and Sierra Space, will each build 18 advanced satellites with infrared sensors designed for fast missile detection.
Space Force satellite launches by 2028
All these new satellites are set to launch by the end of 2028, expanding the existing Tranche three network to a total of 108 satellites.
The 36 new satellites will be spread across four orbital planes. L3Harris gets up to $955 million for its sensor-packed design, while Sierra Space takes home $798 million for its own tech.
Once up and running, this upgraded network should help keep global missile threats in check with quicker alerts and wider coverage.