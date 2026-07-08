US Space Force unveils Meadowlands satellite jammer by L3 Harris
Technology
The US Space Force just rolled out Meadowlands, a new system that jams enemy satellites using electromagnetic waves, basically blocking their signals without causing lasting damage.
Built by L3 Harris, it can stop targeted satellites from sending or receiving data and keep ground teams cut off.
Space Force seeks $460 million for Meadowlands
Meadowlands is mobile (think antenna on a trailer), so it can be set up fast wherever needed.
Such electromagnetic warfare capabilities proved themselves during Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, helping block enemy communications while the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
With nearly $460 million requested for its future development, the Space Force sees Meadowlands as a key player in staying ahead in space warfare.