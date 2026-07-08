US Space Force unveils Meadowlands satellite jammer by L3 Harris

Space Force seeks $460 million for Meadowlands

Meadowlands is mobile (think antenna on a trailer), so it can be set up fast wherever needed.

Such electromagnetic warfare capabilities proved themselves during Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, helping block enemy communications while the US carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

With nearly $460 million requested for its future development, the Space Force sees Meadowlands as a key player in staying ahead in space warfare.