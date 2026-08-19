US states sue Meta over teen addiction, child data collection

California officials say Meta's own messages show the company wanted teens to spend more time on its apps, mainly for profit.

Meta says it cares about safety and points to features like privacy settings and screen time reminders for teens.

The trial could last six weeks, with possible testimony from former Meta engineer and whistleblower Arturo Bejar, who testified about internal studies of harmful-content reports and said younger users reported higher rates of harmful encounters for almost every issue, and maybe even CEO Mark Zuckerberg taking the stand.