US states sue Meta over teen addiction, seek $200 billion
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is facing a massive trial in California after 29 US states accused it of developing features to hook children and teens, misleading the public about the dangers and violating kids' privacy.
The states want Meta to pay up to $200 billion, basically its entire 2025 revenue.
This case is being called Meta's "tobacco moment," comparing it to the big lawsuits against cigarette companies decades ago.
Meta denies claims, rejects tobacco comparison
Meta strongly denies the claims, calling the tobacco comparison "wildly inappropriate."
It argues its platforms help young people connect and asks why it is being singled out, when youngsters' use of YouTube and TikTok is even higher than it is of Instagram.
If Meta loses, it has scope for appeal, possibly using laws that protect social media companies from being blamed for user content.