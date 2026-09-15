US study finds remote work linked to isolation and distress
Technology
A major new study just found that working from home isn't all comfy clothes and flexible hours. It's also linked to feeling more isolated and struggling with mental health.
Researchers looked at data from 588,322 American workers (2011-2024, skipping the pandemic years) and noticed that remote employees reported increased time spent alone and greater isolation compared to those in jobs that were less suited to remote work.
Mental health service use rose
The study saw a clear jump in mental health service use among people working remotely: about one-third of the rise in isolation and mental distress was tied to this shift.
While skipping the commute is nice, missing out on everyday chats with coworkers can really take a toll.