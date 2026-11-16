US makes China's access to advanced AI chips more difficult
What's the story
The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has introduced an interim rule to regulate remote access to advanced computing technology including chips. The move is aimed at preventing the circumvention of restrictions on sensitive American tech via data centers in third countries. The rule was written under the direction of the US Department of the Treasury and National Security Council.
Regulation
New rule aims to align safeguards with computing capabilities
The new rule seeks to bring the safeguards governing remote access to advanced computing capabilities in line with existing controls on the physical shipment of sensitive American technology.
This comes as cloud computing and AI infrastructure advancements have made it easier for users to remotely access powerful computing systems, including those hosted in data centers outside countries subject to US export restrictions.
Impact on China
Rule could further tighten China's access to advanced AI chips
The new rule could further tighten China's access to advanced AI chips.
This comes as President Donald Trump is set to visit Asia for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.
The US has said it remains committed to enabling the global use of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes, while preventing sensitive technologies from being misused in ways that could harm national security.
Tech race
Chinese firms sought NVIDIA-powered computing capacity at overseas data centers
Chinese artificial intelligence companies have been trying to gain access to NVIDIA-powered computing capacity at overseas data centers.
The companies were worried that Washington may impose stricter controls on remote access to advanced processors.
A major Chinese cloud provider even internally debated whether to secure overseas NVIDIA chip capacity, while some smaller AI firms approached data-center operators about reserving computing power.