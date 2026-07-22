US Treasury investigates Chinese firms' use of OpenAI, Anthropic models

The main issue is "distillation," where one company trains its AI by copying outputs from another's model.

Anthropic says Alibaba pulled off a major distillation attack, while OpenAI wants stronger protection for its work.

Meanwhile, China's Moonshot AI just launched a new model that beat out US rivals in tests.

Despite all this, the US and China are still planning AI talks in September, even as both OpenAI and Anthropic face lawsuits at home over how they train their own AIs.