U.S.-UK study likens AI dependence to boiling frog effect
Technology
A new U.S.-UK study found that while AI tools can help you ace reasoning tasks at first, they might actually make your brain a bit sluggish if you stop using them.
Researchers compared it to the "boiling frog" effect: skills fade so slowly, you barely notice.
Hint users retained problem solving skills
About 1,220 people took on math and reading challenges for this study.
Those who leaned on an AI chatbot did better at first but slipped when they stopped using it.
People who used AI just for hints (not full answers) held up better.
The takeaway? Relying too much on AI could hurt your problem-solving skills over time.
As co-author Rachit Dubey put it, we should use AI wisely and keep challenging our minds to stay sharp.