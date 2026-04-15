U.S.-UK study likens AI dependence to boiling frog effect

Hint users retained problem solving skills

About 1,220 people took on math and reading challenges for this study.

Those who leaned on an AI chatbot did better at first but slipped when they stopped using it.

People who used AI just for hints (not full answers) held up better.

The takeaway? Relying too much on AI could hurt your problem-solving skills over time.

As co-author Rachit Dubey put it, we should use AI wisely and keep challenging our minds to stay sharp.