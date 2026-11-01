US warns hackers can manipulate industrial refrigeration systems, risking spoilage
Technology
The US government just put out a heads-up about hackers messing with industrial refrigeration systems: think supermarket freezers, military bases, and even blood banks.
These cyberattacks can actually change the temperature in these units, risking spoiled food, lost inventory, and even fire hazards.
CISA and FBI urge refrigeration cybersecurity
This isn't just a tech problem: it's a threat to food supplies and transportation. Similar attacks in Europe have already caused major spoilage.
Agencies like CISA and the FBI are urging companies to boost their cybersecurity: disconnect remote access, update passwords, patch software, and ditch old equipment.
As CISA's acting cybersecurity chief Chris Butera put it, organizations should stay alert and take action now to protect themselves.