USC creates GMPs regenerating immune cells in animal cancer trials
Technology
USC researchers just made a big leap in cancer treatment: they've created special immune-cell precursors called GMPs that can keep making new immune cells right inside the body.
In animal trials, these engineered cells were able to fight off leukemia and certain solid tumors, showing real promise for future therapies.
Qi-Long Ying demonstrates scalable modifiable GMPs
Led by Dr. Qi-Long Ying, the team found that GMPs can renew themselves and be produced on a large scale.
By tweaking these cells to better spot and attack cancer, they overcame common problems with older cell therapies, like not being able to multiply or be easily modified.
Beyond just cancer, this approach could also help boost immunity against infections down the line.