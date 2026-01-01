USC team builds contour crafting printer for 1-day house construction
A team at the University of Southern California has built a 3-D concrete printer called Contour Crafting that is designed to build an entire 2,500-square-foot house in just one day.
Led by Professor Behrokh Khoshnevis, this system uses a computer-controlled gantry with a nozzle to lay down concrete with impressive accuracy, slashing both build time and material waste compared to old-school construction.
Contour crafting embeds wiring and plumbing
Contour Crafting doesn't just make straight walls: it can handle curves and unique designs, plus it builds in things like wiring and plumbing as it goes.
Originally dreamed up in the 1990s and adapted for real-world building by 2000, this tech is perfect for emergency shelters or affordable homes, and even caught NASA's eye for possible use on the Moon or Mars.