Used SpaceX Falcon 9 stage hit Moon near Einstein crater

NASA and South Korea's Danuri orbiter tracked the impact closely, using it as a rare chance to study how human-made stuff affects the moon.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter later spotted an 18-meter-wide crater exposing fresher lunar soil that had been shielded from the harsh space environment.

Plus, ground-based telescopes picked up sodium and lithium in the debris plume, giving researchers new clues about what happens when space junk crashes on other worlds.