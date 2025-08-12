Next Article
Using WhatsApp Web on work computers can be risky
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) just put out a heads-up: using WhatsApp Web on office computers could let your boss or IT team peek into your private chats and files.
The government's cyber awareness team warned that using WhatsApp Web can give administrators and IT teams access to private conversations and personal files.
MeitY suggests logging out after each use
Companies worry that WhatsApp Web might open the door to malware or phishing attacks that could mess with the whole office network.
Plus, logging in over office Wi-Fi could make your phone data easier to intercept.
To stay safe, MeitY suggests logging out after each use, steering clear of sketchy links or attachments, and sticking to your company's app policies.