This all started when Maxell claimed Samsung used its "Mobile terminal" technology without permission back in 2024.

After an investigation, the USITC confirmed a violation on claims 1 and 10 of Maxell's US Patent No. 11,490,004, but Samsung has since tweaked its camera tech to avoid infringing the accused patent, something the administrative law judge recognized as non-infringing.

If you already own a Galaxy S25 Ultra, don't worry: your phone will keep getting service and repairs as usual during this review period.

Meanwhile, Samsung is looking at more legal options or talks with Maxell before any final decision is made.