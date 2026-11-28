USITC order could bar Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra imports
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could soon be pulled from US shelves after a patent fight with Japanese tech company Maxell.
The US International Trade Commission (USITC) has ordered a stop on imports of models that use Maxell's patented tech, but nothing changes just yet: a 60-day presidential review started November 25, so Samsung can continue importing covered products without posting a bond during that window.
Galaxy S25 Ultra owners retain service
This all started when Maxell claimed Samsung used its "Mobile terminal" technology without permission back in 2024.
After an investigation, the USITC confirmed a violation on claims 1 and 10 of Maxell's US Patent No. 11,490,004, but Samsung has since tweaked its camera tech to avoid infringing the accused patent, something the administrative law judge recognized as non-infringing.
If you already own a Galaxy S25 Ultra, don't worry: your phone will keep getting service and repairs as usual during this review period.
Meanwhile, Samsung is looking at more legal options or talks with Maxell before any final decision is made.