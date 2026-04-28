UST, IIT Roorkee iHub seal MoU for robotics IoT cybersecurity
Technology
UST and iHUB DivyaSampark (IIT Roorkee's tech hub) are teaming up to drive new breakthroughs in robotics, IoT, and cybersecurity.
The partnership, sealed with an MoU at UST's Thiruvananthapuram campus, brings together industry know-how and academic research to tackle real-world problems.
Creating scalable AI tools for India
By combining UST's expertise in AI, hardware, and cloud with iHUB's strong research base, the two hope to create smart solutions for things like cyber-physical systems and AI-powered tools.
The goal? Scalable tech that actually makes a difference for India, blending classroom ideas with what businesses need right now.