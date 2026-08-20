UT Southwestern's Dr. Amit Singal develops BEACON-HCC for liver cancer

When tested on real cases, BEACON-HCC's advice matched expert opinions almost every time, far more often than the old standard.

It uses details like tumor biology and imaging to suggest more personalized treatments, opening doors for more patients to get curative surgeries or combination therapies.

UT Southwestern is already using it in its Liver Tumor Program, hoping this will boost survival rates for HCC, which is still one of the toughest cancers worldwide.