UT Southwestern's Dr. Amit Singal develops BEACON-HCC for liver cancer
Technology
Dr. Amit Singal at UT Southwestern and a team of 20 specialists have developed BEACON-HCC, a new system to guide treatment for liver cancer (HCC).
Unlike older models, BEACON-HCC takes into account newer therapies and aims to help doctors make better decisions for each patient.
BEACON-HCC matched experts and guided treatment
When tested on real cases, BEACON-HCC's advice matched expert opinions almost every time, far more often than the old standard.
It uses details like tumor biology and imaging to suggest more personalized treatments, opening doors for more patients to get curative surgeries or combination therapies.
UT Southwestern is already using it in its Liver Tumor Program, hoping this will boost survival rates for HCC, which is still one of the toughest cancers worldwide.