Utah approves Stratos Project 9 gigawatt Hansel Valley data center
Utah just approved the Stratos Project, a massive data center planned for 40,000 acres in Hansel Valley. Backed by investor Kevin O'Leary, it is planned and cost over $4 billion for phase one alone.
The center is set to use 9 gigawatts of power, almost double what Utah usually needs at peak times.
Stratos Project draws environmental backlash
Supporters say the project could keep the US ahead in AI and bring in $49 million a year for local upgrades.
But critics are worried: they warn it could boost Utah's carbon emissions by 55%, heat up local nights by 12 degrees Fahrenheit, and drain natural resources.
After backlash over water use, Box Elder County commissioners now promise a closed-loop system, but protests and objections show locals are still concerned about its impact on the environment and community.