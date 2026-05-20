Utah approves Stratos Project 9 gigawatt Hansel Valley data center

Stratos Project draws environmental backlash

Supporters say the project could keep the US ahead in AI and bring in $49 million a year for local upgrades.

But critics are worried: they warn it could boost Utah's carbon emissions by 55%, heat up local nights by 12 degrees Fahrenheit, and drain natural resources.

After backlash over water use, Box Elder County commissioners now promise a closed-loop system, but protests and objections show locals are still concerned about its impact on the environment and community.