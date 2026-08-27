Utility backlogs stall nearly half planned US data center projects

It's not just about electricity: key parts like high-voltage transformers are in short supply and can take over three years to get.

Some regions simply don't have enough grid capacity for these massive centers without enough immediate surplus wattage to run them alongside existing commercial and residential loads.

On top of that, local communities (especially in places like Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ohio) are worried about rising bills and water use for cooling servers, leading to local moratoriums and strict environmental review requirements.

Experts say future data centers may need "zero-impact" designs that won't strain resources or upset neighbors, a shift toward more sustainable AI growth.