Uttar Pradesh develops AI voice bot for Ayushman Bharat patients
Technology
Uttar Pradesh is developing an AI-powered voice bot to check in with Ayushman Bharat patients and their attendants by phone.
Announced on August 30, 2026, the bot will ask about hospital experiences, staff behavior, and any extra charges, making it easier for people to share feedback.
SACHIS CEO says bot widens reach
Right now, feedback is collected manually from only a handful of patients, which takes up a lot of time.
SACHIS CEO Archana Verma says the new AI bot will help reach more people and spot issues faster.
She says this move will help make necessary action more effective.