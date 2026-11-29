UW researchers find Mars north pole older ice 97% pure
Turns out, Mars's north pole ice isn't as dusty as scientists once believed.
A new University of Washington study found that the older ice up there is about 97% pure, just 3% dust, way less than the 25% some earlier estimates suggested.
This could totally shake up what we know about Mars's climate and whether it might have supported life.
NASA Phoenix data show seasonal layering
The team used data from NASA's Phoenix mission and some clever Earth-based techniques to analyze the Martian ice layers.
They discovered that while the surface gets dusty in winter, underneath it's much cleaner in summer, kind of like a layered cake.
These findings help us understand Mars's wild climate cycles and hint that its polar regions could be more habitable than we thought.