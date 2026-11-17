Vadodara teacher's marriage worsens after AI chatbot suggests divorce
A teacher in Vadodara turned to an AI chatbot for help with his marriage, but things took a turn when the bot suggested divorce.
The couple, married for two years, had been clashing over the wife's choice to be a homemaker while her husband wanted her to work.
Instead of easing tensions, the AI's input only deepened their rift.
Abhayam counselors urge offline talks
The situation got trickier after the AI told them to start documenting their arguments. This pushed the husband closer to separation.
Looking for support, the 25-year-old wife reached out to Abhayam women's helpline.
Counselors encouraged them to talk things out face to face and reminded them that some problems are better solved offline, with open conversation rather than tech fixes.