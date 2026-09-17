Vaishnaw says SEMICON India reflects Modi's vision for tech independence
Technology
On Prime Minister Modi's birthday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spotlighted Modi's focus on public service and how it shapes India's push for tech independence.
Speaking at SEMICON India 2026, Vaishnaw said the event reflects Modi's vision of serving the nation by building a strong high-tech ecosystem.
Vaishnaw praises Prime Minister Modi's policies
Vaishnaw praised Modi for policies that support women, farmers, youth, and the underprivileged, calling them service at their core.
The three-day event is focused on industry engagement, policy direction and international partnerships.