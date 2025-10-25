Valthos raises $30 million to tackle AI-driven bioweapon risks
OpenAI, Founders Fund, and Lux Capital just put $30 million into Valthos, a New York-based startup working to stop future bioweapon attacks powered by AI.
Valthos uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from air and wastewater monitoring for early signs of biological threats—basically trying to catch problems before they spread.
The startup is also working on updating medical countermeasures
Valthos is building AI tools that can quickly update medical countermeasures, making it easier and faster to respond if a new threat pops up.
By teaming up with pharma companies, they hope to get these defenses out fast when needed.
Who are the people behind Valthos?
Valthos was founded by Kathleen McMahon (former Palantir life sciences lead) and Tess van Stekelenburg (a scientist-turned-investor).
Their small team of nine is focused on using tech for real-world biosecurity at a time when AI-driven risks are getting more attention.