Valve launches $100 Steam Controller, sells out as $250 resales
Technology
Valve just dropped its new Steam Controller for about $100, and it sold out within hours on launch day (May 4).
The rush was so intense that controllers are already being flipped on eBay for up to $250.
Valve hasn't shared how many were available, but the hype shows gamers everywhere were eager to get their hands on one.
Valve's controller previews $600-$700 Steam Machine
The Steam Controller is basically a sneak peek at Valve's upcoming Steam Machine console, which has been delayed thanks to pricey RAM and storage shortages.
Still, with the controller selling out so quickly, it looks like there's serious excitement around Valve's gaming plans.
If you're curious about the console, expect it to land somewhere between $600 and $700 when it finally arrives.