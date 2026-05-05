Valve launches $100 Steam Controller, sells out as $250 resales Technology May 05, 2026

Valve just dropped its new Steam Controller for about $100, and it sold out within hours on launch day (May 4).

The rush was so intense that controllers are already being flipped on eBay for up to $250.

Valve hasn't shared how many were available, but the hype shows gamers everywhere were eager to get their hands on one.