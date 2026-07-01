Varun Khare launches thumpN AI platform for niche Indian events
India's live events scene is exploding, but it's still tough to discover cool, offbeat gigs and workshops.
Enter thumpN, a new platform from Varun Khare that uses AI to help you find niche events you'd probably miss on regular ticketing sites.
With the market growing fast (over 34,000 events last year!), thumpN is aiming for a big slice of the action.
thumpN secures over $3 million funding
thumpN's AI assistant "Shadow" and a team of human curators pull together thousands of local shows, cultural experiences, and workshops from all over, so you don't have to scroll endlessly across social media.
For event organizers, posting an event takes less than 10 minutes and comes with handy tips on pricing and marketing.
Thanks to over $3 million in fresh funding, Khare says the goal isn't just competition; it's about helping organizers experiment with new formats and reach fresh audiences: "We want to enable the ecosystem, not compete with it."