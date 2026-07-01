Varun Khare launches thumpN AI platform for niche Indian events

thumpN secures over $3 million funding

thumpN's AI assistant "Shadow" and a team of human curators pull together thousands of local shows, cultural experiences, and workshops from all over, so you don't have to scroll endlessly across social media.

For event organizers, posting an event takes less than 10 minutes and comes with handy tips on pricing and marketing.

Thanks to over $3 million in fresh funding, Khare says the goal isn't just competition; it's about helping organizers experiment with new formats and reach fresh audiences: "We want to enable the ecosystem, not compete with it."