VASVIK Industrial Research Awards honor 18 scientists from 2024, 2025 Technology Feb 02, 2026

At the 51st VASVIK Industrial Research Awards in Mumbai, 18 Indian scientists from 2024 and 2025 were recognized for their big contributions across fields like agriculture, environment, and tech.

Winners—like Dr. Tapan Kumar Mondal and Ms. Prachi Kulkarni—took home ₹1 lakh each plus a citation, with special nods to women scientists too.