VASVIK Industrial Research Awards honor 18 scientists from 2024, 2025
Technology
At the 51st VASVIK Industrial Research Awards in Mumbai, 18 Indian scientists from 2024 and 2025 were recognized for their big contributions across fields like agriculture, environment, and tech.
Winners—like Dr. Tapan Kumar Mondal and Ms. Prachi Kulkarni—took home ₹1 lakh each plus a citation, with special nods to women scientists too.
The impact of these awards
These awards aren't just about trophies—they spotlight real innovation that helps India grow by making things locally and cutting costs.
With over 450 scientists honored, VASVIK's legacy shows how young minds in science can shape the future and make a difference beyond the lab.