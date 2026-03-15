Venus, Jupiter will shine together in rare conjunction on June 9, 2026

Where and when to see the planets

Look toward the west-northwest horizon around 9:30pm EST; you'll have about an hour to see them shining close together.

The event is visible from North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa.

Even though they'll look side by side, Venus and Jupiter are actually millions of kilometers apart. It's just a cool optical illusion.

Binoculars can make it even better, but honestly, you won't need anything fancy to enjoy this cosmic meetup.