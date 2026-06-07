Venus, Jupiter conjunction in the sky tomorrow: How to watch
What's the story
In a rare celestial event, Venus and Jupiter will come unusually close in the evening sky on June 8 and 9, 2026. The two planets will appear less than two degrees apart from Earth's perspective, making for a stunning sight soon after sunset. This phenomenon is known as a planetary conjunction, where two celestial bodies appear close together in the sky even though they are far apart in space.
Observation tips
How to see the planets
The Venus-Jupiter conjunction will be visible in the western sky along an imaginary curved path called the ecliptic, the same route taken by the Sun and planets across the sky. You won't need any special equipment to view this event, although binoculars could help fit both planets into the same field of view. After sunset, Venus and Jupiter will be visible for about two to two-and-a-half hours above the western horizon.
Celestial brightness
Why are Venus and Jupiter so bright?
Venus and Jupiter are among the brightest objects in the night sky, with Venus being the brightest planet and Jupiter coming second. Their luminosity makes them easily visible without telescopes under clear conditions. This is why they will be visible soon after sunset, even before complete darkness sets in. The conjunction happens because all planets in our solar system orbit the Sun on nearly the same flat plane.