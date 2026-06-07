Venus, Jupiter conjunction in the sky tomorrow: How to watch

Observation tips

How to see the planets

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction will be visible in the western sky along an imaginary curved path called the ecliptic, the same route taken by the Sun and planets across the sky. You won't need any special equipment to view this event, although binoculars could help fit both planets into the same field of view. After sunset, Venus and Jupiter will be visible for about two to two-and-a-half hours above the western horizon.