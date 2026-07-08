Venus lines up with Regulus then pairs with crescent moon

Venus near Regulus and crescent moon

On July 9, Venus and Regulus will be just one degree apart in the western sky around 9:45pm. Venus shines much brighter, so it's easy to spot.

Binoculars make it even better!

For round two on July 17, look west-northwest during twilight: you'll see Venus near a glowing crescent moon lit by soft earthshine.

Don't miss these simple but awesome sights!