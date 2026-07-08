Venus lines up with Regulus then pairs with crescent moon
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! Venus is putting on a double show this July.
From July 7-12, it'll line up closely with Regulus, the brightest star in Leo.
Then on July 17, Venus pairs up with a slim crescent moon, making both weeks perfect for sky photos and relaxed evening viewing.
Venus near Regulus and crescent moon
On July 9, Venus and Regulus will be just one degree apart in the western sky around 9:45pm. Venus shines much brighter, so it's easy to spot.
Binoculars make it even better!
For round two on July 17, look west-northwest during twilight: you'll see Venus near a glowing crescent moon lit by soft earthshine.
Don't miss these simple but awesome sights!