Vera C. Rubin Observatory unveils cosmos image: over 650,000 galaxies
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory just dropped an epic photo of the COSMOS field, showing off more than 650,000 galaxies and 50,000 stars in one shot.
Taken with a massive 3.2-gigapixel camera, the image covers a patch of sky in the Sextans constellation that's three times bigger than the full Moon.
Some of these galaxies are up to 12 billion light-years away, making this a real cosmic time capsule.
LSST image to study dark matter
This isn't just a pretty picture: it's part of the observatory's huge Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), which will help scientists study dark matter, dark energy, and even track near-Earth asteroids.
The COSMOS field is packed with all kinds of galaxies, from spirals to faint reds billions of light-years out.
These new observations build on work from Hubble and Webb telescopes and could totally change how we map and understand our universe.