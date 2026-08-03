Vera C. Rubin Observatory unveils cosmos image: over 650,000 galaxies

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory just dropped an epic photo of the COSMOS field, showing off more than 650,000 galaxies and 50,000 stars in one shot.

Taken with a massive 3.2-gigapixel camera, the image covers a patch of sky in the Sextans constellation that's three times bigger than the full Moon.

Some of these galaxies are up to 12 billion light-years away, making this a real cosmic time capsule.