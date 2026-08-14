Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Fincke retires after 30-year career

NASA just announced that Mike Fincke, one of its most experienced astronauts, is retiring after an impressive 30-year career.

Over four missions, he spent a total of 549 days in space and completed nine spacewalks.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called him, "Few people have had the opportunity to shape as many chapters of NASA's history as Mike Fincke," and his own commitment is to help prepare the next generation of engineers, explorers, and leaders.