Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Fincke retires after 30-year career
NASA just announced that Mike Fincke, one of its most experienced astronauts, is retiring after an impressive 30-year career.
Over four missions, he spent a total of 549 days in space and completed nine spacewalks.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called him, "Few people have had the opportunity to shape as many chapters of NASA's history as Mike Fincke," and his own commitment is to help prepare the next generation of engineers, explorers, and leaders.
Mike Fincke commanded Expedition 18
Fincke kicked off his space adventures in 2004 with the Soyuz TMA-4 mission, later commanding ISS Expedition 18 and helping expand the station crew.
He also played a key role in developing SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner for NASA's Astronaut Office's Commercial Crew Branch.
Although his last mission in 2025 ended early due to a medical issue, Fincke says he wants to keep inspiring the next generation of explorers.