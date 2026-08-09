Viasat launches Space for Good India Challenge 2026 offering ₹5L
Technology
Viasat just kicked off the Space for Good India Challenge 2026: a competition inviting Indian university students to dream up creative ways to use space tech for real-world impact.
If you win, there's a ₹5 lakh cash prize up for grabs, with ₹3.75 lakh and ₹2.75 lakh for second and third place.
Digital submissions, October 2026 finals
You can pick from topics like satellite connectivity, disaster management, rural digital access, cybersecurity, or making space more sustainable.
The contest starts with digital idea submissions and wraps up with final presentations in October 2026.
Besides the cash prizes, it's a chance to get industry insights and mentorship using space technology to help society.