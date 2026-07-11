Vicky Pan 1st US outside trials gets robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy

Pan in remission while continuing treatment

Diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer last year, Pan went through chemo and immunotherapy before surgery.

Thanks to the robot's precise single cut, she had less scarring and kept her body's natural shape, something Dr. Kwan-Feinberg says helps patients heal emotionally too.

Pan bounced back quickly, was back with family in three weeks, and is now in remission while still getting treatment.

Sutter Health calls it a big win for both technology and compassionate care for breast cancer patients.