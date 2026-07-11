Vicky Pan 1st US outside trials gets robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy
Vicky Pan, 45, just became the first person in the US (outside clinical trials) to get a robotic single-port nipple-sparing mastectomy.
The surgery happened at Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland and was led by Dr. Rita Kwan-Feinberg, with help from Carol, the da Vinci SP robot named after a woman who lost her fight with breast cancer.
Pan in remission while continuing treatment
Diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer last year, Pan went through chemo and immunotherapy before surgery.
Thanks to the robot's precise single cut, she had less scarring and kept her body's natural shape, something Dr. Kwan-Feinberg says helps patients heal emotionally too.
Pan bounced back quickly, was back with family in three weeks, and is now in remission while still getting treatment.
Sutter Health calls it a big win for both technology and compassionate care for breast cancer patients.