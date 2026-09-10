Vijay Shekhar Sharma posts 4 chatbot answers about iPhone Duo
Technology
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm founder, decided to see how four popular AI chatbots handled Apple's latest device, the iPhone Duo.
He posted their answers on X, showing how each bot responded when asked about the new phone.
Three bots listed iPhone duo specs
SuperGrok, Gemini Flash, and Claude quickly recognized the iPhone Duo as a foldable smartphone from Apple and even listed specs like a 7.6-inch inner screen and a titanium build.
Meanwhile, ChatGPT didn't catch on. It asked for more info instead of giving details.
Sharma seemed pretty impressed by how fast some bots got it right, and surprised by the differences in their accuracy.