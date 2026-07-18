Vikram-1, India's 1st privately built orbital rocket, launches today
Technology
Big day for Indian space fans: Vikram-1, the country's first privately built orbital rocket, is launching today at 11:30am from Sriharikota.
Created by Hyderabad startup Skyroot Aerospace, this four-stage rocket (part of Mission Aagaman) will carry a bunch of tech demo payloads into low Earth orbit.
Launch marks private space industry milestone
This launch marks a huge step for India's private space industry, which has really taken off since new reforms in 2020.
IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi says Vikram-1 will help make satellite launches more accessible for small companies worldwide.
Fun fact: one payload is a handwritten postcard from PM Modi; there's also a micro-art piece and even a lab-grown "Diamond Lotus" from Bengaluru.