Vinton Cerf to step down as Google's chief internet evangelist
Technology
Vinton Cerf, the legendary "Father of the internet," just announced he's stepping down as Google's chief internet evangelist next week.
The news dropped at the Open Frontier conference, where University of California, Berkeley professor Dave Patterson gave him a heartfelt shout-out for shaping how we all connect today.
TCP/IP pioneer Cerf urges AI standards
Cerf, now 83, co-invented the TCP/IP protocols (basically the backbone of how the internet works) and has won top honors like the Turing Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Looking ahead, he pointed out that as AI keeps growing, smart systems will need clear standards to communicate smoothly, just like people do online.