Viral TikTok raises privacy questions about Waymo driverless taxis

Waymo age checks spark privacy debate

To ride solo, you need to be at least 18; teens aged 14 to 17 in the Phoenix area can use Waymo only with linked teen accounts managed by their parents.

To enforce this, Waymo sometimes runs surprise age checks during rides, which many find awkward and unexpected.

On top of that, its cars have cameras facing inside and outside for navigation and support.

While Waymo says footage stays on its systems and is only shared legally, it has received several law enforcement requests for access.

All this has sparked fresh debates about privacy and whether we need clearer rules for companies running self-driving services.