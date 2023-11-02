Virgin Galactic set to launch fifth commercial spaceflight today

Virgin Galactic's spaceflight comprises a carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, and a space plane, VSS Unity (Photo credit: Virgin Galactic)

Virgin Galactic is preparing to launch its fifth commercial spaceflight, Galactic 05, today. The mission will lift off from Spaceport America, New Mexico, at 7:30pm IST. The suborbital journey will take three passengers and Virgin Galactic crew on board the VSS Unity space plane, where they will enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness at the edge of space. Two of the three passengers are prominent figures in the space field. The third passenger remains unnamed but is of Franco-Italian descent.

Crew includes researchers Alan Stern and Kellie Gerardi

The Galactic 05 crew includes planetary scientist Alan Stern and aeronautics researcher Kellie Gerardi. Stern, who serves as the Vice President of the Space Science Division at the Southwest Research Institute, is recognized for his contributions to NASA research missions, including his role as the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. Gerardi is a missions operations lead at Palantir Technologies, and a payload specialist at the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS).

Today's spaceflight is centered on research

Both Stern and Gerardi, sponsored by their respective organizations, will carry out a series of experiments during the brief period of weightlessness on their space trip. Their main goals during today's Galactic 05 are centered on research, taking advantage of the unique environment offered by the suborbital mission. Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor Colin Bennett will also join the three passengers inside VSS Unity's cabin while mission commander Mike Masucci and pilot Kelly Latimer manage the cockpit.

Galactic 05 mission will last about 1.5 hours

The Galactic 05 mission begins on the runway at Spaceport America, with VSS Unity secured between the twin cockpits of its carrier aircraft, VMS Eve. Piloted by Jameel Janjua and Andy Edgell, VMS Eve will release VSS Unity at around 50,000 feet, after which the latter will ignite its engines and complete its ascent to space. The entire mission is anticipated to last about 1.5 hours. Virgin Galactic won't livestream the event but will provide updates through its X account.

Galactic 05 is the company's last commercial spaceflight for 2023

Virgin Galactic started flying customers to space in June. Galactic 05 marks Unity's sixth overall flight for 2023 and the company's last commercial spaceflight for the year. The firm flew the youngest person ever and the first mother-daughter duo to space on its Galactic 02 mission in August. It also carried fossilized ancient human bones into space for the first time ever with Galactic 03. Currently, the company charges $450,000 (about Rs. 3.7 crore) per ticket.