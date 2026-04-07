Visa analysis shows Meta pays AI VPs $650,000, engineers $450,000
Meta is going all out to attract top minds in AI and tech, with salaries that definitely turn heads.
According to a recent analysis of thousands of 2025 work visa applications, software engineers at Meta can earn up to $450,000 a year.
For those climbing the ladder, AI vice presidents are getting base salaries as high as $650,000, which is pretty clear proof that Meta's serious about investing in its people.
AI researchers earn up to $328,000
It's not just the execs cashing in. AI research scientists at Meta make between $163,800 and $328,000 annually, while machine learning engineers can pull in up to $250,000.
Data scientists and product managers also see strong paychecks, up to nearly $296,000 and as much as $348,000 respectively.
If you're eyeing a future in tech or AI, these numbers show just how much companies like Meta are willing to invest in top talent right now.