Visa analysis shows Meta pays AI VPs $650,000, engineers $450,000

AI researchers earn up to $328,000

It's not just the execs cashing in. AI research scientists at Meta make between $163,800 and $328,000 annually, while machine learning engineers can pull in up to $250,000.

Data scientists and product managers also see strong paychecks, up to nearly $296,000 and as much as $348,000 respectively.

If you're eyeing a future in tech or AI, these numbers show just how much companies like Meta are willing to invest in top talent right now.